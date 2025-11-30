PACK Private Wealth LLC Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF $GNR

PACK Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 294.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Trace Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of GNR opened at $61.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.84. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $61.23.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

