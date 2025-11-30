PACK Private Wealth LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

PACK Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $628.41 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $634.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $588.14. The firm has a market cap of $782.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

