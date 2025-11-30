PACK Private Wealth LLC Acquires 19,935 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

PACK Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 21.5% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $40,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,387.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,471,000 after purchasing an additional 416,759 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $183.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

