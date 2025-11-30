Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 1,270 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 198.2% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in MetLife by 652.3% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $76.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average is $78.79. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

