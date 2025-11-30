Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Invests $259,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $292.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $296.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.