Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $2.90 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 1.5% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.31. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

