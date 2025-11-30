Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Grows Stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 232.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 62.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $129.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $168.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.27.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

