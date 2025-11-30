Oasis Management Co Ltd. Sells 818 Shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $18,650.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,134,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,856,568. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,998 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $41,997.96.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

Stratus Properties stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.33 million, a PE ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 1.30. Stratus Properties Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties ( NASDAQ:STRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 30,116.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stratus Properties by 6.8% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 57,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 900,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stratus Properties in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

