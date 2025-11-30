NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,731,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,419,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,474 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $219,878,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,082,322 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $453,890,000 after acquiring an additional 879,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $635,310,000 after purchasing an additional 839,113 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,404,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $647,387,000 after buying an additional 567,831 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $194.35 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $255.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $1,733,087.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,416.75. The trade was a 30.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.47.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

