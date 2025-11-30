Norges Bank Invests $549.45 Million in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,197,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,448,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.16% of Copart as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1,063.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in Copart by 83.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,360.28. The trade was a 43.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,123 shares of company stock worth $15,873,689. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $38.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

