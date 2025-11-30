Norges Bank Invests $460.22 Million in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,801,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,218,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.45% of Franco-Nevada as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 590.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $209.27 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a one year low of $114.81 and a one year high of $225.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.90.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The business’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.43.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

