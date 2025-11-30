Nokia Corporation $NOK Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,496,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,421 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Nokia worth $23,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia by 7,046.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 763.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 677.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nokia Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Nokia had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Danske upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Santander downgraded Nokia to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

