New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 727,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of MetLife worth $58,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 198.2% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in MetLife by 652.3% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $76.95 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $88.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.MetLife’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

