New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,754 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Waste Management worth $113,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $45,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total transaction of $299,542.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,112.40. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.68.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE WM opened at $217.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.20. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

