New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 735 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.63% of AppFolio worth $51,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 84.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,110,000 after acquiring an additional 354,061 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 733,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,894,000 after purchasing an additional 310,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AppFolio by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AppFolio by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $311.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $118,051.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,147.36. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 1,636 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.98, for a total value of $453,139.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,654.70. This trade represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 18,245 shares of company stock worth $4,754,059 over the last 90 days. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio Trading Up 0.1%

AppFolio stock opened at $228.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.83. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.24 and a 1 year high of $326.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.61.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.14). AppFolio had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 22.48%.The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

