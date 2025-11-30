New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,100 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Moody’s worth $110,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $558,934.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,255,223.90. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,569 shares of company stock worth $1,253,848. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $520.00 price target on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $597.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.07.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $490.85 on Friday. Moody’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $481.77 and its 200 day moving average is $492.15. The stock has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

