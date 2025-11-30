New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,000 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,897 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Target worth $56,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 63.4% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Target from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Target from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

