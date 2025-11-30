New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,100 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Sherwin-Williams worth $118,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SHW stock opened at $343.69 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $398.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.63 and a 200-day moving average of $347.78. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

