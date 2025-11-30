New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,103 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.38% of Flex worth $70,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Flex by 74.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flex by 404.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Price Performance

FLEX stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Flex from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Flex from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $933,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,138,627.58. This trade represents a 6.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 251,136 shares in the company, valued at $16,293,703.68. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,011,950. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

