New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,262 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.53% of Agilysys worth $49,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,620,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth $80,730,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 816,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 51,274 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Agilysys by 9.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 629,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,211,000 after purchasing an additional 53,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 38.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 627,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after purchasing an additional 175,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Stock Down 1.8%

AGYS opened at $123.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.51 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.15. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $145.25.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $62,569.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 114,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,322,507.04. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $693,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,828.40. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,080 shares of company stock worth $1,936,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

