New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $86.78 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Motorola Solutions worth $86,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,189,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 56,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price target (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,693,556. This represents a 51.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,614 shares of company stock worth $41,278,417. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $369.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $421.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.40 and a 52-week high of $503.62.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

