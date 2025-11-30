New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Cintas worth $90,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Cintas by 16.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Cintas by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 791,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,615,000 after purchasing an additional 160,820 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,058,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,624,000 after buying an additional 147,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cintas by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Trading Up 0.8%

CTAS opened at $186.10 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.39 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price objective on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “cautious” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down from $218.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.71.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

