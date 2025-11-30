New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,843 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Autodesk worth $98,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $359,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 127,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Autodesk by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $303.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.95. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.67 and a 12 month high of $329.09.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.16.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 26,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,491 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

