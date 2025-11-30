New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,404 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Ecolab worth $106,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabaud & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 5,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 144,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 133,192 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Ecolab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 437,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,794,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 108,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,133,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL opened at $275.16 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.62 and a twelve month high of $286.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.76.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets set a $307.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ecolab from $303.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.14.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $5,676,256.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,989,868.04. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Boo Alexander A. De sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $381,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,999.50. This represents a 19.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

