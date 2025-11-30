New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813,334 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $74,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williamson Legacy Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $1,081,847,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $113.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

