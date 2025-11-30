MultiBank Group ($MBG) Tops One Day Volume of $20.91 Million

MultiBank Group ($MBG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. During the last seven days, MultiBank Group has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. MultiBank Group has a market capitalization of $55.85 million and approximately $20.91 million worth of MultiBank Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MultiBank Group token can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MultiBank Group alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91,250.08 or 1.00212894 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MultiBank Group

MultiBank Group launched on July 22nd, 2025. MultiBank Group’s total supply is 995,140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,646,154 tokens. MultiBank Group’s official message board is tradfi.multibankgroup.com/en/about/company-news. MultiBank Group’s official Twitter account is @multibank_io. MultiBank Group’s official website is token.multibankgroup.com/en/mbg?utm_source=direct_buys&utm_campaign=mbio_global_ic_leadgen_web_tge_jul-25&utm_medium=cmc_biopage&utm_term=mbio_token_tge&utm_content=en.

Buying and Selling MultiBank Group

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiBank Group (MBG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. MultiBank Group has a current supply of 995,140,000 with 130,216,107.37249491 in circulation. The last known price of MultiBank Group is 0.44764287 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $22,432,713.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://token.multibankgroup.com/en/mbg?utm_source=direct_buys&utm_campaign=MBIO_Global_IC_LeadGen_Web_TGE_Jul-25&utm_medium=CMC_BIOPAGE&utm_term=mbio_token_TGE&utm_content=EN.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiBank Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MultiBank Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MultiBank Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MultiBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MultiBank Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.