Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $3,972,807,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $458,104,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after buying an additional 1,388,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. KGI Securities lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $313.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $322.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $852.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

