Millington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,725 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 $URTY

Millington Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 20.9% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 41.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 33.6% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 20,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 45.4% in the second quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 104,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:URTY opened at $55.16 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $66.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 3.42.

ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

