Millington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,848 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Millington Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Mueller Industries makes up approximately 1.5% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $459,981.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,176.80. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,689,801.44. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 355,234 shares of company stock valued at $36,944,652 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE MLI opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.02. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.11). Mueller Industries had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

