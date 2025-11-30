Millington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Millington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $198.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.65.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

