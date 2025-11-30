Millington Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October $XTOC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth $268,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS:XTOC opened at $33.16 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $14.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (XTOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.