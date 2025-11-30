Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) was down 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $131.5460 and last traded at $131.5460. Approximately 170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.21.
Merck KGaA Stock Down 4.2%
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
About Merck KGaA
Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.
