Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Position Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 223.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 5,075.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 24.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP opened at $599.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $560.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $626.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $342.00 to $474.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $356.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.18.

Insider Activity

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 59,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.78, for a total transaction of $35,874,214.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 774,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,787,603.56. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 21,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.66, for a total value of $12,808,476.98. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,900. This represents a 58.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,597 shares of company stock worth $189,967,248. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

