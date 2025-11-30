Matthew Rizik Sells 2,500 Shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $48,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,005,684 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,644.36. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $41,750.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $43,675.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

NYSE:RKT opened at $19.98 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 19.68 and a current ratio of 19.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 148.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Rocket Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RKT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 34,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

