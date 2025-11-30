Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Shares Acquired by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,510,602,000 after buying an additional 168,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,955,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,706,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,345,000 after acquiring an additional 144,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $831,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 633,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Wall Street Zen cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $644.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $623.24 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $665.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $618.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.14. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by ($0.65). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.50%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.