Martin & Co. Inc. TN Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,004.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 275,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.92. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.99 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

