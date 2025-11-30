Marest Capital LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Marest Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Marest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marest Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after buying an additional 86,978 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.8%

AMZN opened at $233.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.52 and a 200-day moving average of $223.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.78.

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.