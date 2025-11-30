MAI Capital Management Takes $54,000 Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 232 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 743.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,857,000 after buying an additional 434,925 shares during the last quarter. Amanah Holdings Trust purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,527,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $19,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,191 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $12,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

STRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $344.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $96.34 and a one year high of $419.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $357.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.49.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

