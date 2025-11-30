Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 43,245 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of DexCom worth $88,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,322,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,218,063,000 after buying an additional 866,506 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,517,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,005,367,000 after acquiring an additional 994,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $936,100,000 after acquiring an additional 358,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,123,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $691,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,241 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $554,893,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.83.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $58,766.84. Following the sale, the director owned 27,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,690.17. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,840. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $619,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Argus cut their price target on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.