Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 7,569 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of ResMed worth $64,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,746,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,836,707,000 after buying an additional 253,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,409,000 after buying an additional 98,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,744,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,516,000 after acquiring an additional 41,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,452,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,418,000 after acquiring an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $253.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.52. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $199.92 and a one year high of $293.81.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $305.00 target price on ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ResMed from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $504,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,110 shares in the company, valued at $16,663,025.50. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $27,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,675.72. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,662 shares of company stock worth $5,443,526. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

