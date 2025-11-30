Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $79.18 Million Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,737,629 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.41% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $79,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 579.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.00. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $89.19.

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The mining company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

AU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

