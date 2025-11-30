Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $103.27 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,079 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $103,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $11,839,824,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 322.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $3,247,619,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Tesla by 581,880.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,044,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435,598 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $430.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $433.95 and a 200-day moving average of $369.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 82,606 shares of company stock valued at $33,554,102 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. President Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. CICC Research lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

