Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 321,684 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.22% of Agilent Technologies worth $72,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,088,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 279,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies
In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $130,491.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,987.92. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of NYSE A opened at $153.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $160.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average of $126.77.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.
Agilent Technologies Company Profile
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
