Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,237 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $83,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $45,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ADI opened at $265.52 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $265.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 21st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler set a $290.00 target price on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.87.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,496. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

