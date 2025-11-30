Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 25,869 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of Cboe Global Markets worth $67,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.38.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $258.17 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.30 and a 1 year high of $262.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.44 and its 200 day moving average is $238.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 112.0%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Further Reading

