Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 10,136 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.11% of SS&C Technologies worth $22,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,447,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,914,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,962,000 after buying an additional 170,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,070.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 36,429 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $12,877,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 386,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,217,425.40. The trade was a 27.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.34. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

