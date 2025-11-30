Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Stock Position in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.81% of Concentrix worth $26,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 532.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 473.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Concentrix by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 47.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 23.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.49. Concentrix Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.10). Concentrix had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Concentrix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.110-11.230 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.03 per share, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 286,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,048,361.83. The trade was a 0.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $169,410. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

