LOFI (LOFI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $457.67 Thousand

LOFI (LOFI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. LOFI has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and $457.67 thousand worth of LOFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LOFI token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LOFI has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91,250.08 or 1.00212894 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LOFI Profile

LOFI’s genesis date was November 21st, 2024. LOFI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LOFI’s official Twitter account is @lofitheyeti. LOFI’s official website is lofitheyeti.com.

LOFI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LOFI (LOFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. LOFI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of LOFI is 0.00696409 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $490,534.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lofitheyeti.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

