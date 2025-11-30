Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,324 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.27% of Loar worth $21,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loar by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,601,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Loar during the second quarter worth about $72,023,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Loar during the second quarter worth about $49,595,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Loar by 38.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,179,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,323,000 after buying an additional 327,888 shares during the period. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Loar in the second quarter valued at about $25,275,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Loar in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Loar from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Loar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Loar Stock Performance

Loar stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. Loar Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.71 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $126.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. Loar had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.03 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loar Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

