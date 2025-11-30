Loaded Lions Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $227.91 Million (LION)

Loaded Lions (LION) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One Loaded Lions token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Loaded Lions has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Loaded Lions has a total market cap of $227.91 million and $689.57 thousand worth of Loaded Lions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loaded Lions alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91,250.08 or 1.00212894 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Loaded Lions Token Profile

Loaded Lions’ genesis date was March 2nd, 2025. Loaded Lions’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,679,999,700 tokens. Loaded Lions’ official message board is crypto.com/en/product-news/lion-token-launch. Loaded Lions’ official Twitter account is @loadedlions_cdc. Loaded Lions’ official website is loadedlions.com.

Buying and Selling Loaded Lions

According to CryptoCompare, “Loaded Lions (LION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. Loaded Lions has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 30,845,220,686 in circulation. The last known price of Loaded Lions is 0.00740896 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $685,639.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://loadedlions.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loaded Lions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loaded Lions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loaded Lions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loaded Lions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loaded Lions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.